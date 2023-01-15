Cardano Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and $350.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.02 or 0.07415595 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00080063 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00031429 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00060698 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011177 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024642 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,358,786,620 coins and its circulating supply is 34,551,445,331 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
