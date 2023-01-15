CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.06 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $80.15 million and $4.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00233584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09929068 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,432,328.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.