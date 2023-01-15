CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $82.14 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09929068 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,432,328.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

