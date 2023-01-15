CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £26,203.10 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £26,203.10 ($31,923.85).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde bought 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($45,959.82).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde bought 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,684.21).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde purchased 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £172,500 ($210,160.82).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde purchased 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($546,609.97).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde purchased 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($554,337.23).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde purchased 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($31,189.08).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CNIC opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.87) on Friday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127. The firm has a market capitalization of £443.09 million and a PE ratio of 5,116.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

