Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

CI stock opened at $314.21 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

