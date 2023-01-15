Citigroup Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after buying an additional 96,978 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.