Citigroup Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $210.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.40.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $175.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.