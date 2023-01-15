Citigroup Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $210.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CME has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.40.
CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $175.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.
Insider Activity at CME Group
In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.