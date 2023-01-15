Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 28,036,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,390,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

