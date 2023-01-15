Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.86

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.33. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1,104 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 115,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.