Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 527 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IBB stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $139.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.