Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $405.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

