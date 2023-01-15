Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.20 and its 200 day moving average is $501.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.