Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JEPI opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.