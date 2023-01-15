CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $169.17

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.17 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.82). CLS shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.83), with a volume of 947,137 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 205 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £595.82 million and a P/E ratio of 483.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.87.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.