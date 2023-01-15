CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

