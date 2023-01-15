Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Shares of Cogeco stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $65.92.
Cogeco Company Profile
