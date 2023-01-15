Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

