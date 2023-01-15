Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.