Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

