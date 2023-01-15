Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,276,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,247,000 after buying an additional 847,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.