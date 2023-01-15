Comparing NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ESS Tech and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 2 0 2.40 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $7.18, suggesting a potential upside of 190.63%. NeoVolta has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.89%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($1.68) -1.47 NeoVolta $4.82 million 18.06 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ESS Tech and NeoVolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeoVolta has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -51.45% -43.16% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoVolta beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

