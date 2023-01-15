Comparing Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) & Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) and Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.76% -3.41% Pyxis Oncology N/A -45.31% -40.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 11.34 $24.93 million ($0.02) -1,314.84 Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$75.97 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology.

99.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Pyxis Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pyxis Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.79%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pyxis Oncology.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Pyxis Oncology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The company is also developing Entinostat. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; a clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and a license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.Massachusetts.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors. The company's antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates comprise of PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC to treat NSCLC, breast cancer, and other solid tumors; PYX-202, an investigational novel ADC for treatment of SCLC, soft tissue sarcoma, and other solid tumors; and PYX-203, an investigational ADC for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myeloid dysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

