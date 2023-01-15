Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $54.96 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $52.78 or 0.00250404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $383.54 million and $54.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00102875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00059937 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00028272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.59502444 USD and is up 21.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $169,130,540.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

