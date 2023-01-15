Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $288.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

