Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

