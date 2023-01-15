Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of COST opened at $485.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

