Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €25.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($24.30) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €21.36 ($22.97) on Wednesday. United Internet has a one year low of €18.20 ($19.57) and a one year high of €36.15 ($38.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.63 and a 200 day moving average of €21.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

