Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.25) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($44.62) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at €37.86 ($40.70) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($23.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.54 and its 200-day moving average is €34.62.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

