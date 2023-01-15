Critical Analysis: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Heska -6.26% 0.09% 0.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 1 0 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cardio Diagnostics and Heska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Heska has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.77%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Heska.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Heska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Heska $253.74 million 3.35 -$1.15 million ($1.57) -49.97

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heska.

Summary

Heska beats Cardio Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers. It also provides HeskaView Telecytology that provides in-clinic automated microscopic slide scanning and computing equipment; IV infusion pumps; digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products; ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; point-of-care products to detect antigens and antibodies associated with infectious and parasitic diseases of animals; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. In addition, the company provides a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products to other animal health companies; and turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging; and validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force, and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

