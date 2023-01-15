Critical Survey: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out 1,300.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Owl Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 3 5 0 2.63 TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Owl Capital and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. TPG has a consensus target price of $34.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than TPG.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 20.96 -$376.17 million ($0.04) -309.50 TPG $4.98 billion 2.13 $230.90 million $0.08 428.80

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -0.86% 11.99% 8.12% TPG N/A 19.09% 6.83%

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats TPG on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.