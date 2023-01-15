Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,622. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $127.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

