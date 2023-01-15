Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,182 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,628 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,088,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.