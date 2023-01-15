Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $82.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

