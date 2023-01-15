Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$51.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$45.26 and a one year high of C$74.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

