Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.11 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $282.14 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.55 and its 200-day moving average is $282.09.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.