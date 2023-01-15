Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

