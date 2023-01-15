Crypterium Price Up 16.1% This Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $627,345.10 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00429914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.15 or 0.30365640 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00906738 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,695,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,101,811 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

