Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.72.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Curaleaf Stock Performance
CURLF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.
