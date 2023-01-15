CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $119.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.