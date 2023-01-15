DARTH 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.48 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DARTH has a market capitalization of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00429294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.45 or 0.30321895 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912657 BTC.

About DARTH

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

