Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($12.80) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($8.28) to €8.00 ($8.60) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($10.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.69) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.45.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.