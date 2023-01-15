DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $644,092.15

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $644,092.15 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

