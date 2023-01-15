DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $193.49 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,241 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

