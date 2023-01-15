DEI (DEI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,862.08

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $5,862.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00421675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018542 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

