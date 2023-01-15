Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target to €95.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPSEY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ipsen from €102.00 ($109.68) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ipsen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ipsen from €107.00 ($115.05) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Ipsen Price Performance

IPSEY opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

