Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Target Price to GBX 2,560

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($32.04) to GBX 2,560 ($31.19) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.37) to GBX 2,819 ($34.34) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.33) to GBX 2,743 ($33.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC cut Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

