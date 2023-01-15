Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $119.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.31.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

DFS stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

