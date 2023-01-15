Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,074,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

