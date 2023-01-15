Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $59.00.
About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
