Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

