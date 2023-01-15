Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

DCT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.27, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

