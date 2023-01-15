Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

