Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $210.03 million and approximately $32.85 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

